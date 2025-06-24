MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $1,553,000. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,452.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $124.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,563.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,635.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,395.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,093.81.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,632.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

