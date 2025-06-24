Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 99.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,567 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 877,811 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 689.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,238,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $178,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,589 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 353.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,258 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $185,692,000 after purchasing an additional 989,319 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $176,709,000 after purchasing an additional 835,985 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,201,353 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $175,758,000 after purchasing an additional 679,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11,587.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 669,367 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $96,737,000 after purchasing an additional 663,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $992,194.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,059 shares in the company, valued at $10,591,519.62. The trade was a 8.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.65, for a total transaction of $218,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,156.45. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,371,399. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.88.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $154.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.37 and a 200 day moving average of $142.39.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

