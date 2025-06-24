Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Equitable by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 237,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 20.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on EQH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $317,101.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,300.22. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,426,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,346,877.36. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,993,760 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.15. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.14). Equitable had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 79.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Stories

