Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $974,000 Holdings in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,271 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,289,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,522,000 after buying an additional 252,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,768,000 after acquiring an additional 40,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,690,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,683,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB stock opened at $189.60 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Corporation has a 1-year low of $145.82 and a 1-year high of $225.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.75.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,806.40. This represents a 22.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Featured Articles

