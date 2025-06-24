Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 14,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,620 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 806.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $72.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.93 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.46.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.80%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

