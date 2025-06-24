Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total value of $864,392.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,227.36. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total value of $251,214.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,685.40. This represents a 49.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.7%

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $240.50 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.64 and a 52 week high of $247.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.93%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

