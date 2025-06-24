Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $131.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.96. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $105.18 and a 1 year high of $134.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.3229 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

