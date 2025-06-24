Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.0%
NASDAQ ESGU opened at $131.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.96. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $105.18 and a 1 year high of $134.50.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.