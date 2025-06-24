Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 316 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Nasdaq by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,509.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.77.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 16.36%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Redburn Atlantic raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.19.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,783.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,552,957.15. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

