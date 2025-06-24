Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 171 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in ResMed were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at $15,187,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $716,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 target price on shares of ResMed and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Shares of RMD opened at $254.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.51 and a 200 day moving average of $234.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.42 and a 12 month high of $263.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,680,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,580,799.20. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.74, for a total transaction of $439,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,923.32. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,132 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,837. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

