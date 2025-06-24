Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Entergy were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Entergy by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 670,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,869,000 after buying an additional 286,005 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,135,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.44.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

