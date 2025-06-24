Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.40.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 5,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $1,755,314.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,456.16. This represents a 30.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.06, for a total value of $3,649,027.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,051,406.64. The trade was a 14.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,259 shares of company stock worth $7,553,769. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $308.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $305.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.59 and a 12-month high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 396.08% and a net margin of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

