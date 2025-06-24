Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Corning were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Corning by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,200,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,045,000 after acquiring an additional 700,442 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,996,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE GLW opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $325,315.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,250. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

