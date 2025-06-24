Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trims Stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 44.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX opened at $255.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.10. Equifax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.98 and a 52 week high of $309.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

In related news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,176 shares in the company, valued at $16,887,101.60. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,395 shares in the company, valued at $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.94.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

