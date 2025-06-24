Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 6,303 Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Boston Partners grew its stake in Sysco by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,184,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,441,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Sysco by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,002 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $123,928,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP raised its position in Sysco by 29,610.4% during the 1st quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,431,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,332 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price target on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE SYY opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

