Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 1,954 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 15,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $212.00 price target on AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.89.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $125,414.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,318.40. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $177.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.57 and its 200 day moving average is $177.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

