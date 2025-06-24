Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,927 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 174.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 23.4% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 35.0% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $137.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $167.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.56. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 159.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

