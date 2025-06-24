Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $316.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $311.69 and a 200 day moving average of $333.86. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.25.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

