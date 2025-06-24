Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,784 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.1% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,787,000 after buying an additional 9,391,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after buying an additional 5,538,694 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,892 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.54. The company has a market cap of $481.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

