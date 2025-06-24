Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,737 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 205,580.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $151.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

