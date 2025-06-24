Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,537 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in ANSYS by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,032.30. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $335.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $275.06 and a one year high of $363.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.74.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

