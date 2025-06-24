Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 47,583 Shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 299.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,583 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,358,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,132,964,000 after buying an additional 6,151,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,988,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,494 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,805,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $944,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317,171 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pacific Gas & Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $591,625,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,125,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Gas & Electric

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $562,578.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,306.80. The trade was a 17.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Pacific Gas & Electric Price Performance

PCG stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

