Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 38,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $183.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.26 and a 52-week high of $187.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.37. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -799.87 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $5,284,497.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $89,278.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,083,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,543,499.58. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 541,627 shares of company stock worth $80,182,952 over the last three months. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

