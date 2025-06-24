Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $997,000 Investment in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,699 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $687,486,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 17,941.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Atlassian by 499.7% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,575,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of TEAM opened at $192.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.11 and a beta of 0.96. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.51, for a total transaction of $1,730,563.74. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 192,260 shares in the company, valued at $43,356,552.60. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.44, for a total transaction of $1,475,052.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,850,315.60. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,905 shares of company stock worth $78,481,021 over the last three months. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.19.

Read Our Latest Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.