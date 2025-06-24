Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,962 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Corning by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Corning by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $375,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,610 shares in the company, valued at $450,805.10. The trade was a 45.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $55.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.