Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,455,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,788,319,000 after buying an additional 488,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,984,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,684,000 after acquiring an additional 130,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,820,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,129,000 after acquiring an additional 271,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $399,824,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,458,000 after acquiring an additional 390,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $101.17 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.27.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

