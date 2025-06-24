Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,306,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,250,276,000 after purchasing an additional 59,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,002,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,291,000 after purchasing an additional 53,992 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,213,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $700,414,000 after purchasing an additional 47,495 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,436,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,026,000 after purchasing an additional 38,348 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,192,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $563,259,000 after purchasing an additional 457,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $211,840.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,931.02. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $116.21 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $153.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.