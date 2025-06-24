Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 13,222 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,832,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,429 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,574,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,067,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $95.00 price target on GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

GEHC stock opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

