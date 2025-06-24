Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $395,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,382.12. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 14,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $496,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,952.64. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 686,500 shares of company stock worth $23,190,720. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

