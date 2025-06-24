Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $103.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $105.19. The company has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $9,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 904,305 shares in the company, valued at $82,924,768.50. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,669,414. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

