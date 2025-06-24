IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Raised by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 35.2% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 82,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 355.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 23.4% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Hsbc Global Res lowered IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.5%

IQVIA stock opened at $155.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $252.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.