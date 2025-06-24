IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX stock opened at $524.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.14 and a 52-week high of $530.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $489.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.55.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.