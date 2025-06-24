Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 403,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,867 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $47,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,348,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.54. The firm has a market cap of $481.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

