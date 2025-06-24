Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $481.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.54. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

