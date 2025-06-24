Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Holdings Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $114.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.43. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

