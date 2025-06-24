Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total value of $32,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,544.70. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $5,742,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,555,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,452,029.28. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,070 shares of company stock worth $37,745,632 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $165.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

