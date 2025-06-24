D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI stock opened at $128.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

