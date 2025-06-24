Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 85.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Kentucky Trust Co raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $163.08 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $159.35 and a 52-week high of $265.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.67 and a 200-day moving average of $187.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of -319.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bernstein Bank cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.87.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

