Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 105 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.1% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total value of $1,962,705.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,333.08. This trade represents a 19.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,070 shares of company stock valued at $37,745,632. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $165.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.