Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ARM by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ARM by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARM opened at $149.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.87. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $188.75. The company has a market cap of $158.18 billion, a PE ratio of 199.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 4.10.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ARM had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ARM from $215.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ARM from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ARM from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

