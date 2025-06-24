Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ARM by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ARM by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ARM Stock Up 3.0%
ARM opened at $149.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.87. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $188.75. The company has a market cap of $158.18 billion, a PE ratio of 199.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 4.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on ARM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ARM from $215.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ARM from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ARM from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM
ARM Profile
Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ARM
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.