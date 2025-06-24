Blue Trust Inc. Has $240,000 Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 225.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $237,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 747,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,839,000 after acquiring an additional 53,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.40.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.10, for a total value of $1,723,783.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,701 shares in the company, valued at $18,036,588.10. This trade represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.06, for a total transaction of $3,649,027.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,051,406.64. This trade represents a 14.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,769. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.8%

VRSK stock opened at $308.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.09. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.59 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 396.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

