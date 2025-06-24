Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Deltec Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 6.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.3% during the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 34,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 864,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayport LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $5,742,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,555,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,452,029.28. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total transaction of $1,962,705.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,333.08. This trade represents a 19.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,070 shares of company stock worth $37,745,632. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $165.19 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

