Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 188.7% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $82.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

