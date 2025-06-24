Advisor Resource Council Invests $316,000 in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,080,000 after purchasing an additional 642,401 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 391,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,421,000 after purchasing an additional 29,032 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $98,244.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,786. The trade was a 33.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of CBSH opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.98.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $428.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

