Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 5,385 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in EQT by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. EQT Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQT

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.