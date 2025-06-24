Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 4,000 First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119,000.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $52.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

