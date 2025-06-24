5,892 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,892 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $307.59 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $349.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 3.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.30 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $301.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.33.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.02, for a total value of $546,599.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,053,486.56. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $2,527,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,646.78. The trade was a 96.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,915 shares of company stock valued at $48,349,215 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

