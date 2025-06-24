5,507 Shares in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,071,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of LHX stock opened at $251.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $265.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,171,730.56. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile



L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

