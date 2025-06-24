20,549 Shares in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $9,688,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 43,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.05.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

