15,271 Shares in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Roblox by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in Roblox by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBLX. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $515,498.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,274.46. This represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 1,375,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $99,261,394.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,024,952.77. This trade represents a 86.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,417,995 shares of company stock worth $553,295,933 over the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $103.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Roblox Corporation has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $104.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 22.94% and a negative return on equity of 442.68%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

