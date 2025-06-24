11,607 Shares in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $96.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $89.70 and a 12 month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.